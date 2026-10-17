MHA proposed ‘archaic’ governance model, we rejected it: Ladakh bodies

A day after the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) sub-committee’s draft proposal was rejected by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two civil society groups claimed on Friday that MHA officials had presented an “archaic governance model” on the lines of North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), and wanted to make Ladakh an agency like NEFA, which is a status lower than the existing hill development council. Karbalai dubbed the draft a total u-turn from May 22 minutes of the meeting and called it a “betrayal” with the people of Ladakh. (HT Photo for representation)

At a press conference jointly addressed by LAB and KDA leaders Chering Dorjay Lakrook, Sonam Wangchuk, Asghar Karbalai and others, the leaders accused the Centre of backtracking from unanimously agreed upon in principle the minutes of the its May 22 meeting that were further reiterated at September 9 meeting.

“At yesterday’s subcommittee meeting in Leh, the MHA officials not only backtracked from minutes of the May 22 meeting but also tried to impose the NEFA type model upon us that existed 70 years ago. They tried to promote the name of the Ladakh Agency,” said Asghar Karbalai, the co-chairman of the KDA.

He said that Thursday’s meeting was attended by the chief secretary Ashish Kundra, additional secretary MHA and other officials. Karbalai said that under the NEFA type agency, all powers vested with the President and LG under Article 240.

“A parallel body headed by LG, CS followed by administrative set up down the line and a body lower than existing hill council is what they presented to us at the meeting on Thursday, which we reject outrightly. We are not satisfied with their draft,” he alleged.

Karbalai dubbed the draft a total u-turn from May 22 minutes of the meeting and called it a “betrayal” with the people of Ladakh.

Lakrook recollected that the Centre had agreed upon in principle a fully empowered legislature, an executive with CM with his cabinet having executive, financial powers and legislative powers. “All these minutes of meeting were finalised in the September 9 meeting but at Thursday’s meeting they not only backtracked from it but almost tried to impose a NEFA type agency upon us that existed 70-years-ago in the name of the Ladakh Agency,” said Lakrook.

The former BJP minister also recollected that the Centre in various meetings from time to time made promises of a governance model that would ensure democratically elected government and would eventually lead to statehood.

“Presenting a body lower than the existing hill council was like offering a lollipop, but we are not going to fall prey to their machinations...we rejected the draft proposal and we will give a pointwise reply on October 18,” said Lakrook.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said, “We want to make it clear that if needed we will agitate for our rights. The people of Ladakh are very alert and alive to the situation. If needed, LAB and KDA would do everything to safeguard the interests of Ladakh and its people.”

Karbalai advised the LG, CS and the MHA to stop playing with the sentiments of the people of Ladakh. “We want to make it clear to the administration including MHA to stop living in a fool’s paradise. If they feel that Ladakh is at peace then they are mistaken... it could be a lull before the storm,” he said.

“MHA, LG and CS should better bring their act together before the storm sweeps the strategic region of Ladakh,” he said. He also recalled that the Centre had promised constitutional safeguards under Article 371K.

“We also appeal to the people of Ladakh to stand up for their rights and secure their rights under Articles 371-A to 371-J, wherein the people could legislate their own laws, exercise democratic rights, execute plans, and manage their own finances,” the leaders added.