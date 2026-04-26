Ladakh pollical dialogue: Centre to resume talks on May 22, says LG

Centre has decided to convene a meeting of sub-committee for political dialogue scheduled with representatives of Ladakh on May 22, lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced on Sunday.

Saxena took charge as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh in March. (X/lg_ladakh)

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“I am pleased to announce that the ministry of home affairs, government of India, has taken a decision to convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue on 22nd May. This will carry forward the process of constructive democratic dialogue with key stakeholders of Ladakh and pave the way for an enduring solution to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh,” Saxena said in a post on X.

The announcement comes ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Ladakh from April 30 to May 1 to pay respects to the Holy Relics of the Lord Buddha on Buddha Purnima. Shah will also chair a meeting with Ladakh administration.

Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been jointly engaged in dialogue with the Centre since 2021 over their key demands, including statehood and inclusion under the sixth schedule for Ladakh, have been demanding the resumption of talks.

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{{^usCountry}} Ladakh became a Union Territory (UT) on October 31, 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 that bestowed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, dividing it into two UTs. Since then, a series of protests demanding sixth schedule for Ladakh have rocked the UT and had echoes in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ladakh became a Union Territory (UT) on October 31, 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 that bestowed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, dividing it into two UTs. Since then, a series of protests demanding sixth schedule for Ladakh have rocked the UT and had echoes in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) in September last year after the protests turned violent. He was released last month, with the government citing a need to facilitate “constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders” as a reason for his release. Since Wangchuk’s arrest, talks between the Centre and Ladakh groups stalled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) in September last year after the protests turned violent. He was released last month, with the government citing a need to facilitate “constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders” as a reason for his release. Since Wangchuk’s arrest, talks between the Centre and Ladakh groups stalled. {{/usCountry}}

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Saxena, who took charge as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh in March, said on April 14 that the ongoing dialogue between LAB-KDA and the Centre will lead to a resolution, asserting that he remains available to support the process whenever required.

A day later, the KDA called for an immediate resumption of talks, asserting that they remain open to any fresh proposal from the Centre, excluding council-based arrangements.

The sub-committee for was formed following a meeting held on February 19, 2024, between the High Powered Committee (HPC) and a 14-member delegation of LAB and KDA, representing various organisations of the UT.

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