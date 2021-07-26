Ladakh visit cancelled due to bad weather; President travels to north Kashmir

President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Ladakh to attend a function on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday was cancelled due to bad weather. With Ladakh trip cancelled, the President travelled to north Kashmir’s frontier district of Baramulla. “He attended a function at the war memorial of army’s 19 division in Baramulla and will be leaving for Gulmarg,” said an official.

The President arrived in Srinagar on Sunday on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He was scheduled to pay homage to the Indian armed forces for their valour during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial at Drass (Ladakh).

Also Read | India pays tributes to war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas today

The Baramulla-Srinagar traffic was diverted on Monday morning. Traffic on Gupkar and Foreshore roads, the two approach roads to Raj Bhawan and the Nehru state guest house on the banks of Dal lake, has been diverted between July 25 and 28 as part of security measures for the President’s visit.

Earlier, the President’s trip to Drass to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas was cancelled due to bad weather in 2019.

Meanwhile, chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur paid floral tributes at Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

Officials said the skies in Kashmir were overcast even as rains lashed parts of Jammu. Ladakh was also partly cloudy.

On July 27, Kovind will address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre.“The President will be travelling back on July 28 morning,” an official said.