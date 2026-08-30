Leh, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok K Lahiri has emphasised that Ladakh's development strategy should build on its unique strengths, including its natural resources, cultural heritage and renewable-energy potential.

Ladakh's development must leverage its unique strengths: NITI Aayog

He stressed that these advantages must be harnessed in a manner that ensures environmental sustainability and generates livelihood opportunities for the people of the Union territory.

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Lahiri was chairing a meeting with senior administrative officers, including chief secretary Ashish Kundra, here to review the ongoing projects and key challenges in infrastructure, connectivity, education, tourism, energy, water and employment, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

In the meeting on Saturday, Kundra briefed everyone about Ladakh's finances and highlighted major economic challenges facing the the Union territory. , along with sector-wise GSDP , GSVA and employment trends.

Responding to the chief secretary's request for support in strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Ladakh, Lahiri said NITI Aayog would extend support for training and mentoring young entrepreneurs through initiatives such as the Atal Innovation Mission.

He also proposed creating a consolidated database of promising ideas and linking young entrepreneurs from Ladakh with experienced mentors from outside the Union territory.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting discussed strengthening science, technology and innovation support for Ladakh and developing a roadmap with measurable milestones for economic and social development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting discussed strengthening science, technology and innovation support for Ladakh and developing a roadmap with measurable milestones for economic and social development. {{/usCountry}}

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Lahiri emphasised that Ladakh's development strategy should focus on its unique strengths, including its natural resources, cultural heritage, human capital and renewable-energy potential, while ensuring environmental sustainability and generating sustainable livelihoods.

The spokesperson said the meeting also discussed the infrastructure gap, particularly in energy and connectivity, and reviewed major ongoing and proposed initiatives, including the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme , power transmission projects, road connectivity, the new domestic airport terminal, 4G connectivity and other major infrastructure projects.

Lahiri reviewed the power sector's financial sustainability and sought measures to improve revenue realisation and efficiency, including the potential of net metering and decentralised renewable-energy generation.

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Tourism emerged as a major area of economic opportunity, with discussions focusing on astro-tourism, winter tourism and Buddhist and cultural tourism, the spokesperson said, adding the need to improve connectivity and develop a more vibrant and diversified tourism model was emphasised.

He said the potential of Ladakh's key local products, including seabuckthorn apricot and pashmina, was also discussed.

The chief secretary highlighted the need for modern processing facilities, value addition, branding and stronger marketing linkages.

Lahiri emphasised the importance of strengthening the entire pashmina value chain while preserving traditional hand-spinning and craftsmanship and appropriately adopting modern technology and machinery.

On the education sector, Lahiri stressed the need to strengthen school infrastructure, address dropout and hostel requirements, and promote STEM education, foundational literacy and numeracy, and skill development, particularly for students from remote and disadvantaged areas.

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Lahiri stressed that reliable drinking-water supply is a basic necessity and emphasised the importance of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The chief secretary informed the meeting that 99.5 per cent coverage had been achieved under JJM in Ladakh.

The meeting discussed employment and entrepreneurship, with emphasis on developing viable enterprises in animal husbandry, sheep farming, poultry, hatcheries and other local sectors, the spokesperson said, adding the need for modern facilities, market linkages, viable business models and greater value addition was highlighted.

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