‘Ladli Behna has turned out to be very expensive’: MP CM Mohan Yadav to 12-year-old Bundeli creator

“You don't know, Ladli Behna has turned out to be very expensive. How would I know that becoming chief minister would hit me so hard?" This is what Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said to a content creator at the Bundeli Samagam held at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was speaking at the Bundeli Samagam held at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Sunday. (ANI)

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Bundeli content creator Binnu Rani from Chhatarpur asked Yadav, "You have done a lot for your jizzis (sisters), but what do you want to do for the binnus (daughters) of your sisters?"

The 12-year-old was referring to various schemes, including Ladli Behna, for women in the state. In a light-hearted tone, the CM said, “Binnu, this is a very inside matter. How would I know that becoming Chief Minister would hit me so hard? But we said, there will be no trouble for our sisters. The journey started with ₹1000."

"There were a lot of difficulties in the beginning, but now we are giving up to fifteen hundred, don't worry. You are still too young for Ladli Behna. Grow up a little more, then we will give it to you,” CM Yadav added.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to it, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, “Does the BJP-led state government introduce schemes without analysing systemic challenges? Now the state government is unwilling to add new names to the beneficiary list, which shows they are running it half-heartedly.” More on 'Ladli Behna' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to it, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, “Does the BJP-led state government introduce schemes without analysing systemic challenges? Now the state government is unwilling to add new names to the beneficiary list, which shows they are running it half-heartedly.” More on 'Ladli Behna' {{/usCountry}}

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The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna scheme was announced on January 28, 2023, by the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and formally launched on March 5, 2023.

Initially, eligible women were given ₹1,000 per month, with the first instalment released in June 2023.

The amount has now increased to ₹1,500 per month. In the 40th instalment released in September 2026, the state government transferred ₹1,835.09 crore to the accounts of 12.5 million women.

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