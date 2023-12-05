Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-based chief of banned Khalistan Liberation Force, is dead

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Dec 05, 2023 08:03 AM IST

Lakhbir Singh Rode, the self-styled chief of the banned outfits Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and International Sikh Youth Federation, has passed away in Pakistan at the age of 72. Rode, nephew of the slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, had been listed as an 'individual terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and had been residing in Pakistan after fleeing from India.

The Indian government had listed Lakhbir Singh Rode as an 'individual terrorist' under the UA(P)A for his anti-national activities.(REUTERS)

The news of Lakhbir Singh Rode's demise was confirmed by his brother and former Akal Takht Jathedar, Jasbir Singh Rode. According to Jasbir Singh, Lakhbir Singh Rode has already been cremated in Pakistan.

(This is breaking news story…please check back for updates)

