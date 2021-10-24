Lakhimpur Kheri case key accused Ashish Mishra tested for dengue, hospitalised

Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is reportedly suffering from dengue and has been hospitalised. According to news agency ANI, Ashish was shifted to a government hospital from the district jail, where he was lodged, due to “suspected dengue”. Citing a senior jail official, the agency reported that Ashish's blood sample has been sent for confirmation of the vector-borne disease.

News agency PTI also cited another senior jail official, who confirmed that Ashish Mishra’s sample has been sent to a laboratory in Lucknow for confirmation of dengue.

“It is not yet confirmed as to whether he (Ashish Mishra) is suffering from dengue,” the superintendent of the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail, PP Singh, told PTI. “His sample was sent for testing on Friday. The picture will be clear once the report comes.”

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra, is the chief accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. As many as eight people, including four farmers and a local journalist, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 in the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest.

Thirteen people, including Ashish Mishra, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.