Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lakhimpur Kheri case key accused Ashish Mishra tested for dengue, hospitalised
india news

Lakhimpur Kheri case key accused Ashish Mishra tested for dengue, hospitalised

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra, is the chief accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Lakhimpur Kheri: So far, 13 people, including Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home Ajai Mishra Teni, and Ashish’s friend, Ankit Das, have been arrested. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is reportedly suffering from dengue and has been hospitalised. According to news agency ANI, Ashish was shifted to a government hospital from the district jail, where he was lodged, due to “suspected dengue”. Citing a senior jail official, the agency reported that Ashish's blood sample has been sent for confirmation of the vector-borne disease.

News agency PTI also cited another senior jail official, who confirmed that Ashish Mishra’s sample has been sent to a laboratory in Lucknow for confirmation of dengue.

“It is not yet confirmed as to whether he (Ashish Mishra) is suffering from dengue,” the superintendent of the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail, PP Singh, told PTI. “His sample was sent for testing on Friday. The picture will be clear once the report comes.”

RELATED STORIES

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra, is the chief accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. As many as eight people, including four farmers and a local journalist, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 in the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest.

Thirteen people, including Ashish Mishra, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lakhimpur kheri lakhimpur district uttar pradesh ajay mishra dengue virus
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP