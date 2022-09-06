Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC notice to UP govt on bail plea of Union minister's son

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government in the bail petition filed by Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and MM Sundresh was considering the plea filed by Mishra challenging the Allahabad High Court's July 26 order which dismissed his regular bail application. The Uttar Pradesh government has been asked to file its response by September 26.

"Four farmers died in the Lakhimpur case, and the accused and the accused's car were present there. This is the biggest fact. This case comes under the category of a heinous crime," the high court had said.

Mishra is facing a case of murder for the incident that took place on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mishra allegedly ran his vehicle over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Mishra, again moved to the high court as the court's earlier order was set aside by the Supreme Court in April 2022 and had ordered fresh consideration of his bail plea.

The top court earlier had set aside the Allahabad high court order dated February 10, 2022, and referred the matter back to the high court.

The top court had said the order of the high court cannot be sustained and has to be set aside and the bail bonds of the respondent/accused are cancelled. The court had directed Mishra to surrender within a week.

Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order, which granted bail to Mishra.

Earlier, the top court had appointed a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

