Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC notice to UP govt on bail plea of Union minister's son

Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC notice to UP govt on bail plea of Union minister's son

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 02:54 PM IST

Ashish Mishra is facing a case of murder for the incident that took place on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra.(File)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government in the bail petition filed by Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and MM Sundresh was considering the plea filed by Mishra challenging the Allahabad High Court's July 26 order which dismissed his regular bail application. The Uttar Pradesh government has been asked to file its response by September 26.

"Four farmers died in the Lakhimpur case, and the accused and the accused's car were present there. This is the biggest fact. This case comes under the category of a heinous crime," the high court had said.

Mishra is facing a case of murder for the incident that took place on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mishra allegedly ran his vehicle over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Mishra, again moved to the high court as the court's earlier order was set aside by the Supreme Court in April 2022 and had ordered fresh consideration of his bail plea.

The top court earlier had set aside the Allahabad high court order dated February 10, 2022, and referred the matter back to the high court.

The top court had said the order of the high court cannot be sustained and has to be set aside and the bail bonds of the respondent/accused are cancelled. The court had directed Mishra to surrender within a week.

Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order, which granted bail to Mishra.

Earlier, the top court had appointed a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
lakhimpur kheri uttar pradesh farmers protest
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP