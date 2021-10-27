Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lakhimpur Kheri case: SIT shares phone numbers, urges witnesses to come forward
india news

Lakhimpur Kheri case: SIT shares phone numbers, urges witnesses to come forward

Officials said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will ensure that identities of eyewitnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case are kept confidential. If they want, they will be given security as well
Members of United Kisan Morcha in Bathinda with the ashes of farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The SIT handling the case wants eyewitnesses to come forward and record their statements. (Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 02:10 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the violence triggered in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri after a car ran over a group of protesting farmers on October 3, has publicised contact numbers of its members. It has urged eyewitnesses to contact the team for recording statements, and provide digital evidence.

Officials said the SIT will ensure the identities of eyewitnesses are kept confidential. If they want, they will be given security as well.

The contact numbers, including that of SIT head Upendra Agarwal (9454400454). were shared through an advertisement. The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the protection of the eyewitness and directed Uttar Pradesh police to expedite the recording of their statements before a judicial magistrate.

The other members of the SIT include Sunil Kumar Singh (9454400394), Arun Kumar Singh (9454401072), Vidyaram Diwaker (7017496741) and Sudhir Chandra Pandey (9450782977).

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the violence, was separately moved back to the prison from a district jail hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

He was hospitalised on Saturday after medical tests showed that his blood sugar had reached a “critical level” and he was diagnosed with dengue.

Farming groups say Teni’s Mahindra Thar mowed down protesters from behind while they were returning from a demonstration. A video clip that is yet to be authenticated forensically shows the same. The minister and his son have denied the charge that the latter was in the vehicle, and say farmers stoned the car and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the accused have been identified by eyewitnesses.

The court has taken up the matter on its own as a public interest litigation. It directed Uttar Pradesh police on October 20 to pull up its socks and record witnesses’ statements before the magistrate under Section 164 as quickly as possible to dispel the impression that the state is “dragging its feet”. The court said that the witnesses’ statements before a magistrate will have more evidentiary value.

Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9, a day after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the state government for its lenient handling of the main accused.

