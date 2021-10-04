Lakhimpur Kheri Live: Farmers lodge complaint against Ajay Mishra, son
- The farmers got infuriated after two SUVs reportedly belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hit them, leaving a number of farmers seriously injured.
At least eight people were killed as violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday during a farmers' protest over the three farm laws. A local police officer said that the violence broke out minutes ahead of state deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Banbirpur village. He said that the farmers who were agitating against the new farm laws blocked the road to oppose the deputy CM’s visit. They got infuriated after two SUVs reportedly belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hit them, leaving a number of farmers seriously injured.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 04 Oct 2021 09:39 AM
Yogi Adityanath cancels his scheduled visit to Shravasti & Bahraich
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled his scheduled visit to Shravasti and Bahraich districts today in the backdrop of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.
-
Mon, 04 Oct 2021 09:26 AM
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrested from UP's Hargaon
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district to visit the families of the victims of Sunday’s violence, has been arrested in Hargaon on Monday, according to the party's youth wing national president Srinivas BV.
-
Mon, 04 Oct 2021 09:20 AM
Punjab deputy CM, Chhattisgarh denied entry at Lucknow airport
UP govt denies entry to Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at Lucknow airport on arrival. Randhawa plans to go by road.
-
Mon, 04 Oct 2021 09:12 AM
Farmers lodge complaint against Ajay Mishra and his son
Farmers lodge complaint against Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra Teni in Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri over yesterday's incident, reports news agency ANI.
-
Mon, 04 Oct 2021 09:03 AM
Akhilesh Yadav put under ‘house arrest’ in Lucknow
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet families of victims who were killed in a violence that broke out in the district a day ago.
-
Mon, 04 Oct 2021 08:58 AM
Police files FIR against Union minister Ajay Mishra's son
Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Dhull said an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder, 120-B for criminal conspiracy and 147 for rioting has been registered on the complaint of farmers at Tikunia police station.
Another local police officer stated that Union Home minister for state Ajai Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and his aides have been named in the FIR.