‘Lakhimpur Kheri incident sad, but what happens in Bengal…’: Rijiju takes a jibe

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday expressed sadness over the violence which broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur district on Sunday and assured that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government will take action in the matter.

However, he also targeted the West Bengal government led by the Trinamool Congress over the incidents of violence in the state, accusing the chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party of planning and promoting violence. Rijiju said that no comparison can be established between what is happening in West Bengal and other places.

“What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri is a sad incident and the state government will take action on it. But in West Bengal, violence is prompted with planning by the TMC and the state government. There is no comparison between what is happening in Bengal and other incidents,” Rijiju, who is on a visit to Siliguri, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Union law minister's remarks come a day after BJP leader and leader of opposition in Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused Mamata Banerjee of making the state into a killing hub.

As opposition parties stepped up the attack on the Centre over the Lakhimpur incident, Bengal CM Banerjee said on Monday that killing raj is going on in Uttar Pradesh instead of Ram Rajya.

"This is an unfortunate incident. I have no words to condemn this incident. The BJP government does not believe in democracy. They only want autocracy. Is this 'Ram Raj '? No, this is 'Killing raj," Banerjee told reporters.

Suvendu Adhikar, a former protege of Banerjee, targeted her by saying that she should not question Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is working towards Ram Rajya in the state.

“Mamata Banerjee is an opportunist. She made Bengal a killing hub. 55 BJP workers were killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal,” Adhikari told ANI on Monday.

Eight people, including four farmers' protesting against the Centre's farm laws, were killed in Lakhimpur on Sunday.