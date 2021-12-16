Lakhimpur Kheri uproar: Modi protecting minister, says Congress; demands Centre’s statement

The Congress on Thursday continued its attack on the Centre over the findings of a special investigation team (SIT) in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which said that it was a planned conspiracy. Congress said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting the Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra, who’s son Ashish Mishra is one among those arrested in the case.

Congress also pressed for the sacking of the senior Mishra from his position. Earlier in the day, the party along with other opposition parties demonstrated inside both Houses of Parliament demanding Mishra to step down. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were initially adjourned till 2pm following continued protests and were later adjourned till Friday.

“PM is not taking any action. If no action is being taken despite the SIT report then we have to say that the PM is protecting him. Chairman didn't listen to our appeal and suddenly adjourned the House,” news agency ANI quoted Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as saying.

“We had given a notice under Rule 267 in RS over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We wanted a discussion over the incidents that took place there, especially on the SIT clearly saying that the mowing down of farmers was pre-planned, a conspiracy and it was a murder,” the Congress leader said.

He noted that an updated chargesheet has been filed in the case and also claimed that Ashish Mishra, son of Ajay Mishra, was a conspirator who “killed the farmers” along with 13 of his friends.

“We wanted to present this before the House. We had requested the Chairman and had given a notice in the morning. Minister Teni had once told the farmers to break their 'satyagraha', otherwise, he knows how to make it happen within 2 minutes. Maybe his son acted on this,” Kharge said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal accused the government of showing reluctance to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident following the SIT’s findings and demanded a statement from the Centre. "Government is not ready to discuss anything about the Lakhimpur Kheri issue. SIT has given a special report telling it is a clear conspiracy. Parliament is not ready to discuss, it is very unfortunate. Government should come forward with a statement on the issue,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi raised the issue in Lok Sabha and demanded that the opposition be allowed to speak about the issue.

Meanwhile, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that the investigation was underway and the opposition refused to discuss the issue.

“Supreme Court-monitored investigation is going on in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Parliament is a place for discussions. We want to take constructive suggestions from the Opposition. We call them for discussions but they refuse,” ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

As many as eight people, including four farmers and a local journalist, were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri in October this year after a speeding car rammed into a group of farmers protesting against the now-repealed farm laws.