Lakhimpur Kheri violence witness escapes attempt on life

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) office-bearer and a witness to the mowing down of farmers protesting against the now-repealed farm laws in October 2021 in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri escaped an attempt on his life late on Tuesday.

Police said two unidentified armed men on a bike intercepted the SUV Dilbag Singh, the Lakhimpur Kheri district president of BKU which spearheaded the agitation against the farm laws, was travelling in and fired on it.

Singh said his police guard was on leave at the time of the attack as his son was sick. He added the attackers fired at his SUV, which left one of its tyres punctured. Singh said three bullets hit the SUV and that the assailants also attempted to open the car window. “After firing multiple shots on the vehicle, the assailants fled.”

Singh said he has lodged a police complaint and investigators also visited the scene besides talking to him. He added he also informed BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who was attacked with a microphone before ink was thrown at him at a press meet in Bengaluru on Monday, about the attack.

Additional police superintendent Arun Kumar Singh said they registered a first information report on Singh’s complaint. “Police visited the spot after the attack and talked to Dilbag Singh to record his statements about the attack.” He added forensic teams were rushed to the spot to examine the SUV and the crime scene. “Investigation and efforts to identify the attackers were on.” He added they were not informed that the farmer leader’s guard was on leave. “If this had been brought to our notice, another gunman would have been provided.”

Union minister of state Ajay Kumar Mishra (Teni)’s son, Ashish Mishra, is the main accused in one of the cases related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. On October 3, 2021, a car allegedly belonging to the Mishras ran over four farmers and a journalist at a protest against the farm laws. In the violence that followed, three people were killed. Mishra was arrested on October 9 in connection with the deaths of the farmers and granted bail in February before the Supreme Court cancelled it.

