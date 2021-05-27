Lakshadweep: All-party meeting today to discuss plan of action

An all-party meeting is scheduled today in Lakshadweep against the administrator’s reforms even as the collector of the islands has called a press conference in Kochi later in the day to explain the position of the administration in the stand-off.

An archipelago in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep has been in the news since local people protested against some new reforms brought in by the acting administrator, Praful Khoda Patel, which they allege will destroy the unique culture of the Union Territory. They allege that these sweeping changes, which were introduced in the name of tourism development, will destroy the character of the island where 97% of the land is covered by forests and 95% of the population is included in the scheduled tribe category.

“We will discuss all issues at the online meet. It seems the administrator is taking more retaliatory measures. All options are open. We are happy the whole country is aware of our burning issues now,” said Abdul Khadar, panchayat president of Kavaratti which is the capital of the UT.

Recently, many Congress and CPI(M) MPs wrote to the President, expressing their anger over what they called unilateral decisions of the administrator, and sought his recall. They alleged that the administrator decided to introduce norms for private property development, anti-goonda rules that gave police powers to detain anyone, removed beef from the mid-day meal, allowed cutting of trees for road expansion projects and introduced a two-child norm for contesting in local body elections without any consultation with people. They said Patel was trying to “saffronise the island” where almost 95% population is Muslim.

The erstwhile ruler of the island, the Arakkal royal family in Kannur, has also expressed concern over the developments and said the local people should be taken into confidence before taking any decision. The royals had given up their right to island in 1905 to the British for an annual pension of ₹23,000. “Island people are most peace-loving ones. Let people live peacefully and let their wishes prevail,” said Ashraf Adhiraja of the royal family.