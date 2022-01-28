Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lala Lajpat Rai birth anniversary: PM Modi leads tributes to 'Punjab Kesari'
Popularly known as Punjab Kesari, Rai was one of the three in the famoued -Lal Bal Pal’ trio, the others beings Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal
In 1928, Lala Lajpat Rai led a non-violent march against the Simon Commission set up by the British and gave the movement a slogan 'Simon Go Back'.(Instagram/ sweetprosenjit)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 12:59 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Leaders across the political spectrum on Friday paid rich tributes to revolutionary, author and politician Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. Rai had played a central role in the country's independence struggle against the British Raj.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Rai's courage, struggle and dedication in the freedom movement will always be remembered.

"Tributes to 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. The story of his courage, struggle and dedication in the freedom movement will always be remembered by citizens of the country," Modi's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Union home minister Amit Shah said Rai wrote a golden chapter in the history of the freedom movement. “Salute to the virtuous memory of the hero of our freedom movement!”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Rai is a source of inspiration for a generation of young revolutionaries.

“One of the bravest freedom fighters to be born on our land, his (Rai's) contributions to achieve freedom continues to inspire generations,” the Congress said in its official Twitter handle.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rai's courage and sacrifices shall inspire generations to come.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Rai's thoughts and dedication towards the country “still inspire us all”.

Born in 1865 in the Ludhiana district of Punjab, Rai pursued his education in law and was a founding member of the Bar council of Hisar. He also founded many other organisations including the Hisar congress, Hisar Arya Samaj and was head of the Lakshmi Insurance Company.

In 1928, Rai led a non-violent march against the Simon Commission set up by the British and gave the movement a slogan 'Simon Go Back'. He suffered severe injuries after police lathi-charged the protesters and died in November 1928.

 

