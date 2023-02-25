Lalu gives call to protect minorities: ‘We keep saying Hindu, Hindu, Hindu…but’

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday addressed a mega rally in Purnia via video conferencing where he gave the call to protect the rights of religious minorities. Lalu Yadav, who recently returned to India after a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore last December, said that he won't let succeed those who are trying to marginalise minorities.

“No one can break us till we are united. We have to save the nation. We have to save the constitution, take Bihar forward, and take India forward. We have to protect the rights of minorities,” he said to a roaring crowd.

“We keep saying Hindu, Hindu, Hindu...We are Hindus...but what is the crime of minorities that you are trying to marginalise them. I won't let them succeed in any case,” Yadav said, adding that it is time for the “departure of the Narendra Modi government.”

Calling Seemanchal the “most secular” region, the RJD leader called on people to remain united and identify those trying to mislead.

The political temperature of Bihar is soaring, with Union home minister Amit Shah's visit and chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav holding a joint rally in Purnia. Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at Amit Shah and said that he is visiting the state repeatedly due to fear of losing seats in the state during the 2024 general elections.

"Today we are holding a 'jansabha', and lakhs of people are going to turn up. Our grand alliance with chief minister Nitish Kumar made BJP anxious, they fear that they will lose their seats, that's why home minister Amit Shah is visiting Bihar again and again to gain control," he said.

The comments came on a da Shah, speaking at a rally at Lauruia in West Champaran district, held Nitish Kumar responsible for plunging Bihar into 'jungle raj' for which he used to blame the previous RJD-Congress rule in the state. He also likened JD(U)'s alliance with RJD to "attempts to mix oil with water."

