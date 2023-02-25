Tejashwi attacks Modi, Owaisi at mega-rally, cautions against 'B-team trap'

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a frontal attack against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of religious polarization, unemployment, price rise and long-demanded special status to Bihar. Addressing a rally of Grand Alliance in Purnia, Tejashwi said all BJP leaders have become “dealers” and trying to destroy India's constitution and democracy. (Also Read | Lalu gives call to protect minorities: ‘We keep saying Hindu, Hindu, Hindu…but’) Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses rally in Purnia.

“Let me tell this – Lalu (Prasad Yadav) ji never bowed down before communal forces and his son vows that he will not only fight the communal forces and opportunists but will also evict them from power,” Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi thanked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who was present on the stage, for taking a “courageous decision” of breaking the alliance with BJP. Accusing the BJP of trying to split Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Tejashwi said it was an attack on socialism and social justice. He claimed that BJP wanted to "emulate what it did in Maharashtra" but the people of Bihar “taught them a lesson”.

Highlighting the diversity of ideologies among coalition parties, Tejashwi stressed the need for opposition parties to unite and strategize together ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “failing to fulfil his promise” of providing special status to Bihar and doubling farmers' income by 2022.

"Your jumla is not going to work in Bihar."

"The Union budget was just presented. Ask Modi ji, ask central government -- What did Bihar get? zilch, zero, nothing."

Without naming Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Tejashwi cautioned the voters against "politics of hatred" by BJP and its B-team.

“All of you be alert. They will come to Seemanchal in 2024 and try to do something. And they won't be alone. There is also a B team of BJP.”

"Don't fall for their trap," he urged.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav also addressed the mega rally via video conferencing where he gave the call to protect the rights of religious minorities. Lalu Yadav, who recently returned to India after a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore last December, alleged that the BJP is trying to divide the country on caste and religious lines.

“Our fight is with the ideology of RSS. BJP is following the instructions of RSS. Bihar has taken the initiative and the BJP-led central government will be wiped out from the entire country in the coming polls," he added.

