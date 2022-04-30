Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ill health may delay his return to Patna

Patna: Ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who recently got bail in the fifth fodder scam case, is unlikely to return to Patna in a day or two as the former railway minister is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. He is still recovering from various ailments and will be travelling only after getting approval from the attending doctors.

People aware of the development said the former railway minister had suffered various health complications a few weeks back and has slowly started recovering following medication at AIIMS and continue to be under observation of the attending doctors. This is why, the 74-year-old RJD chief is still not in a position to travel.

Prasad’s eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP, Misa Bharti said that her father was still undergoing treatment at AIIMS and will only be discharged when doctors recommend it, indicating it might take some more time before the RJD chief returns to Patna.

“Right now, Laluji is undergoing treatment and it is upto doctors to advise when he will be discharged. Once he comes out of hospital, plans will be made for his return to Patna,” she said. Bharti did not give any timeframe within which the RJD chief is expected to be discharged from the hospital. “It is the doctors who will be decide it,” she said.

There were speculations that the RJD chief, who got bail in the fifth fodder scam case on 22nd April from the Jharkhand High Court in the ₹139 crore Doranda case following his conviction, could return to Patna on Saturday.

There is already excitement in the RJD camp in Patna over the expected return of the party president soon with party leaders already preparing a big welcome for the former chief minister.

Party insiders said the RJD chief’s return soon will also help in tackling the growing friction between his two sons, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav following the accusations leveled by youth wing leader Ramraj Yadav that he was beaten up by the elder Yadav scion during an Iftaar Party hosted by the RJD at the 10 Circular Road bungalow on April 22nd. “The RJD chief’s presence in Patna will settle disputes within the family, if any. It will also boost the morale of party workers and leaders,” a senior party leader said.

