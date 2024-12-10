Lalu Yadav's remark on Nitish Kumar's ‘Mahila Samvad Yatra’ stirs row, BJP says ‘chhi!’

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Yadav stoked controversy over his remarks on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's proposed statewide tour 'Mahila Samvad Yatra', with the the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United) terming the remarks to be insulting to women. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad (ANI)

When asked about JD(U) supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar embark on 'Mahila Samvad Yatra', Lalu Yadav in his remark suggested that Kumar was going to “ogle at women”.

"Aankh Sekne Jaa Rahe Hain Apna" was Lalu Yadav's reply to reporters.

Deputy Chief Minister and former state BJP president Samrat Choudhary said, "We knew Lalu ji is physically ill. But today he has shown that he has a sick mind."

'Shame'

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said Lalu Yadav has “insulted women” by making such a remark against chief minister. "This shows his mindset. We don't give importance to what Lalu Ji claimed," news agency PTI quoted Jaiswal as saying.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh, who had formerly served in Nitish Kumar's cabinet, voiced disgust over the remark of the RJD supremo, exclaiming "Chhi! Chhi! Chhi! [shame]"

"Only Lalu Prasad can say such bad things about Nitish Kumar. Lalu is a selfish man whose whole life has been tainted," Giriraj Singh said.

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar asked Lalu Yadav to show his “eyes to the Congress”.

“How dare you to speak about Nitish Kumar. The truth is that when you were in jail, your body was imprisoned in Hotwar jail and your mind was imprisoned in Charwaha Vidyalaya (school for cattle grazers),” Neeraj Kumar said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be going on a statewide journey, 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' from December 15 to review the progress of the government's 7-Resolves programme and feel the pulse of the people through interaction with women.