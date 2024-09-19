'Nitish Kumar failed': Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's attack over Nawada arson

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar after 34 homes of Dalit people were allegedly set on fire in Bihar's Nawada, saying the JD(U) leader failed as the CM. He claimed there is now law and order in the state under Kumar. Nawada: Charred remains are seen after multiple houses were allegedly set on fire. (PTI)

"This is very wrong. There is no law and order in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has failed," Yadav said.

Reacting to Jitan Ram Manjhi's remark that 90 per cent of those arrested in the incident were RJD supporters and were from a particular caste, Lalu Prasad Yadav said the former was completely misled.

"Jitan Ram Manjhi is completely misled and he is trying to mislead the people of the country. I will find out what has happened there (Nawada)," he added.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar condemned the incident and directed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to visit the site.

Police arrested 15 people.

Early probe suggested that the crime took place over a land dispute.

Nawada District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Verma told PTI, “The district police has arrested 15 people for allegedly torching the houses. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to further investigate the matter, and searches are ongoing to apprehend any remaining suspects.”

Verma said around 21 houses, some semi-pucca, were destroyed by a group in Manjhi Tola. 13 houses were partially damaged.

Lalu Yadav's son, Tejashwi Yadav, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident.

"Respected, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, houses of Dalits have been set on fire under your double-engine government in Bihar. The PM must say a few words on this ‘Mangalraj’ as whatever is happening is all because of the will of almighty God and the NDA leaders have no control over this," he said.

Nitish Kumar has said the culprits will not be spared.

"The CM stressed that those who take the law into their hands must be caught and punished. He directed all district magistrates and superintendents of police across the state to ensure that the rule of law prevails," a senior CMO official said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI