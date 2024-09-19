Bihar: Over 20 Dalit homes torched over land dispute; Mallikarjun Kharge, Mayawati react

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar ordered the additional director general of police (ADG) law and order to visit Nawada to inspect Nawada where around 21 homes of Dalits were set on fire on Wednesday over an alleged land dispute. Shots were also fired in the air as miscreants went on to torch homes one after the other. **EDS: GRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** Nawada: Charred remains are seen after multiple houses were allegedly set on fire, in Nawada district, Bihar, late Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_19_2024_000009B)(PTI)

The incident happened in Manjhi Tola in Mufassil Police station area and no injuries have been reported so far. Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. 15 people have been detained so far and search operations have been launched to nab other accused persons.

“A call was received around 7.30 pm that some houses were set on fire in Manjhi Tola. Police immediately reached the spot along with fire engines. It took some time to douse the blaze. According to villagers, a group of people started setting the houses on fire around 7 pm,” Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman said after visiting the area.

Also read | Bihar government plans to rank its schools on quantifiable parameters in a bid to improve quality

The official claimed that the situation is under control and a large contingent of police has been deployed to prevent any potential flare-up over the incident.

"We are providing relief materials, including food packets and drinking water, to those displaced. Temporary tents have been set up for the victims," said Nawada District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Verma. He also refuted claims that cattle were charred, saying, “No evidence has been found to support that.”

Mayawati, Kharge react

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the crime against Dalits and alleged that the BJP and its NDA allies remain indifferent to such crimes.

“The terror of the bullies on the Mahadalit colony in Nawada, Bihar is another proof of the jungle raj of the NDA double engine government. It is extremely condemnable that around 100 Dalit houses were set on fire, firing was done and everything of the poor families was snatched away in the darkness of the night. The BJP and its allies' utter indifference towards the Dalits and the deprived, criminal neglect and promotion of anti-social elements is now at its peak. Prime Minister Modi is silent as usual, Nitish is carefree in his greed for power and the NDA allies are speechless,” Kharge wrote in a post on X.

BSP chief Mayawati said the incident is “extremely sad and serious” and called for rehabilitation of victims. “The incident of burning down many houses of poor Dalits in Bihar's Nawada by the goons and ruining their lives is extremely sad and serious. The government should take strict legal action against the culprits and also provide full financial help for the rehabilitation of the victims,” she posted on X.