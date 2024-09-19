Atleast 80 homes, mostly of Dalit families, set on fire in Bihar; 15 arrested

At least 80 homes, belonging to families mostly from the Dalit community, were set on fire by unidentified people on Wednesday night in Bihar’s Nawada district, police said. Out of these homes, 21 homes were completely burnt to ashes. (HT photo)

A group of atleast 100 people surrounded the homes in Krishna Nagar area and set them on fire.

Villagers residing here are mostly from the Manjhi and Ravidas communities.

According to police, the incident took place around 7:30pm. They said that there was a heated altercation between the alleged assailants and the villagers after which the former opened fire. On hearing the gunshots, both men and women of the area along with their children, rushed out of their respective homes.

The unidentified people then torched their homes.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished around 11:30pm.

District magistrate (DM) Ashutosh Kumar Verma said that an investigation is underway to ascertain reasons behind the violence.

“Our primary focus is to rehabilitation of the victims. Fortunately, there have been no reports of live casualties in the incident,” said Verma, adding that only 21 houses were completely burnt to ashes.

Superintendent of police (SP) in Nawada Abhinav Dheeman told HT on Thursday that 15 accused including the main accused Nandu Paswan, a resident of Pranpur village, has been arrested in this connection. The incident is related to a land dispute between two groups, adding that the matter is sub-judice. The situation is now under control and a large contingent of police personnel was deployed in the area to prevent any flare-up. Search was underway to nab the other accused persons, the SP added.

Expressing concerns over the incident, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar took stock of the situation after following up with state home secretary and Director General of Police (DGP). He asked them to send an additional director general of police (ADG) to the spot to take over the investigation.

Opposition political party leaders including former UP CM Mayawati, and the leader of opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav condemned it.

“The incident of burning down many houses of poor Dalits in Bihar’s Nawada by the goons and ruining their lives is extremely sad and serious. The government should take strict legal action against the culprits and also provide full financial help for the rehabilitation of the victims,” Mayawati wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Tejashwi said atrocities on people from the Dalit community will not be tolerated.

“More than 100 houses of Dalits were set on fire in Nawada. There is fire all over Bihar under the rule of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is carefree, NDA allies are unaware! The poor are burnt, die – what do they care? Atrocities on Dalits will not be tolerated,” Yadav wrote in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the incident raising concerns over the safety of Dalits.

“The incident is yet another proof of the jungle raj of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) double engine government”, Kharge said.

Assuring people of speedy justice, Bihar’s SC/ST and welfare minister Janak Ram said those involved in the crime will not be spared.

“Under the NDA regime, entire Dalit community is safe”, he said.