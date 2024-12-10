RJD's Lalu Prasad backs Mamata Banerjee for INDIA bloc leadership, alliance leaders react

After West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee expressed her willingness to lead the Opposition's INDIA bloc, several alliance leaders have backed her. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav backs Mamata Banerjee for leadership, dismisses Congress' objection. (PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav supported the idea, saying that the leadership should be entrusted to Mamata Banerjee, adding that any objections from the Congress are inconsequential.

“Mamta Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc,” the RJD chief said.

Asked about the Congress' “reservation” to accept her as the opposition bloc leader, Lalu Prasad said, “The Congress’s opposition will not make any difference…She should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc.”

Earlier, Lalu Prasad's son and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said he had “no objection to any senior leader of the INDIA bloc, including Banerjee, leading the coalition”, but stressed that the decision must be reached through consensus.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Mamata Banerjee's offer to lead the INDIA alliance is important, recognising her past contributions.

“Whatever stand is taken, the INDIA alliance will make the decision collectively. The proposal put forth by Mamata Banerjee that she is ready to lead the bloc is an important suggestion. We believe that her contribution in history has been significant,” Priyanka Chaturvedi told news agency ANI.

Priyanka Chaturvedi confident Mamata will strengthen INDIA alliance

Priyanka Chaturvedi praised Mamata Banerjee for her efforts in protecting West Bengal from misinformation and expressed confidence that she would strengthen the INDIA alliance if given the leadership role.

“Despite being in the opposition, she has taken responsibility and prevented the spread of fake news, false narratives, and misinformation by BJP in West Bengal. If given the responsibility to lead the bloc, we are confident she will handle it well and strengthen the INDIA alliance,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Earlier on Friday, Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the opposition INDIA bloc and indicated her willingness to lead it if given the opportunity.

She said she was capable of handling both the responsibilities of leading the opposition front and continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

“I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along,” Banerjee said in an interview with Bengali news channel News 18 Bangla.

No one questions Rahul Gandhi's leadership: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said no one is questioning Rahul Gandhi's leadership as he is the leader of all.

“If allies like the TMC, Lalu Prasad Yadav or Akhilesh Yadav have differing opinions about the INDIA alliance, it is important to listen. INDIA alliance was formed collectively and if anyone has new ideas to strengthen it, they should be considered,” said Raut.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule expressed that they would be happy if TMC chief Mamata Banerjee takes on a greater role within the opposition alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Sule said that the West Bengal chief minister is an integral part of the INDIA alliance.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday slammed the INDIA bloc for lacking coherence and being burdened by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's expression of willingness to lead the opposition alliance.