Mamata questions leadership, Maharashtra SP exits Oppn, assembly poll loss: INDIA bloc at crossroads?

With Samajwadi Party (SP) pulling out from the alliance in Maharashtra to Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee's review call being backed by other key leaders, cracks appear to be widening in opposition bloc "INDIA" following recent electoral setbacks. Growing friction within the bloc is evident, with parties raising concerns about Congress's “dominance” and demanding it adopt a more inclusive approach. (File)

Several parties in the opposition alliance “INDIA” are urging a serious review following continuous losses in recent state elections. West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee voiced dissatisfaction with the bloc's functioning on Friday and hinted at her willingness to lead the alliance if given the opportunity.

Tensions have risen in Maharashtra after the Samajwadi Party (SP) decided to leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday due to a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s remarks praising the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Growing friction within the bloc is evident, with parties raising concerns about Congress's “dominance” and demanding it adopt a more inclusive approach, particularly after Congress faced unexpected defeats in the Haryana and Maharashtra elections.

Mamata Banerjee has asserted that she can manage both her role as West Bengal chief minister and the responsibility of leading the opposition front.

The Congress is now under scrutiny as it faces isolation in Parliament on key issues, including protests about Adani and farmers’ problems, with some allies opting to stay away. Doubts are also being raised about Rahul Gandhi’s leadership within the Congress.

Sharad Pawar agrees with Mamata

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar praised the leadership abilities of TMC's Mamata Banerjee, highlighting her stature as a national leader and commending the capability of her party’s representatives in Parliament.

Pawar said, “Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so.”

Earlier, Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo remarked that decisions about Mamata Banerjee’s role within the INDIA alliance would be made collectively by its members, as she is part of the bloc.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut echoed support for Banerjee’s involvement, stating they want her as a key partner and plan to meet her soon in Kolkata.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja pointed out that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, as the chairperson of the INDIA bloc, should address the concerns raised.

A look back at formation of INDIA bloc

The opposition alliance, formed in June 2023 with the motto “BJP hatao, desh bachao,” aimed to challenge the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. However, one of its founding leaders, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, has since switched allegiance to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP.

The INDIA bloc's first meeting, hosted by Nitish Kumar in Patna, saw opposition leaders expressing their readiness to unite against the BJP, while acknowledging internal differences.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said, "We will have to evolve separate plans for every state and work together to dethrone the BJP from the Centre."

The Patna meeting was attended by over 32 leaders representing around 17 political parties.

Rahul Gandhi had reportedly approached the meeting with an open mind, stating he came "without any memories of past likes or dislikes with any of the parties in attendance." He further said, "We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility and to protect our ideology," while accusing the BJP of attacking India's foundations and institutions.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav underlined the importance of unity, saying, "The message from the Patna meeting is clear for all of us that we need to work together to save the country."

