‘Should approach ECI or courts’: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Aaditya Thackeray questioning EVMs

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday hit back at Aaditya Thackeray after the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader questioned the legitimacy of electronic voting machines (EVMs).



“There is no point in making such allegations here. They (the opposition) should go to the Election Commission and if they do not get justice there, they should approach the court,” ANI quoted Pawar as saying.



Aaditya Thackeray declared his party's winning MLAs would not take oath during the special session of the Maharashtra assembly.

"Today we have decided that our (Shiv Sena UBT) winning MLAs will not take the oath. If this was the mandate of the people, people would have been happy and celebrated it. However, there was no such celebration or enthusiasm from the public. We have doubts about EVM," Thackeray said.



Maharashtra assembly session

The election for new Maharashtra assembly speaker is expected to be held on Monday. On Friday, senior BJP legislator Kalidas Sulochana Kolambkar was sworn in as the pro-tem speaker.



NCP MP Sunil Tatkare told ANI, "The oath ceremony of all the MLAs is taking place. With the amount of love the public has given to the Mahayuti alliance, we will work for the development of Maharashtra."

On Thursday, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister for the third time in an event held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan.



Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde also took oath during the occasion.

The Maharashtra election witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats.

The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats.



