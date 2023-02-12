Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lalu Yadav returns to India after surgery in Singapore

Updated on Feb 12, 2023 06:13 AM IST

He arrived in Delhi Saturday evening, where he was received by daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

New Delhi, Feb 11 (ANI): RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav returns to India from Singapore after his kidney transplant operation, at IGI airport, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
PTI |

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav returned to the national capital on Saturday evening after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President was unwell and under treatment in Singapore.

He arrived in Delhi Saturday evening, where he was received by daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP. He will be staying with Misa for some days in Delhi, party sources said.

Earlier, his daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father, had shared an emotional post on Twitter about Lalu Yadav's return to India.

Announcing his return to India, Rohini asked everyone to take care of her father.

"I am fulfilling my duty as a daughter. Papa has recovered and I am sending him amidst you. Please take care of Papa," she said.

Lalu Yadav, 74, was suffering from acute kidney complications and was advised a kidney transplant. Rohini came forward as a donor.

The transplant was done on December 5, last year. The former Bihar CM is serving jail sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, and is currently out on bail on medical grounds.

