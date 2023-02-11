Home / India News / ‘Take care of Papa’: Rohini Acharya as Lalu set to return post-kidney transplant

Published on Feb 11, 2023 09:50 AM IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav is set to return to India from Singapore on Saturday - months after his kidney transplant operation.

Rohini Acharya with Lalu PrasadYadav(Twitter)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav is set to return to India from Singapore on Saturday - months after his kidney transplant operation, his daughter Rohini Acharya informed on Twitter. Urging people to “take care of Papa”, Rohini asked his followers to be “careful while meeting Lalu Yadav”.

"I have an important announcement about the health of our respected leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on 11th February. I am sending him to you after fixing his health. Please take care of my father," Rohini wrote, sharing a picture with him.

In another tweet, she wrote: “Your love for Papa is limitless. From my side, I want to say to all of you that whenever you meet him, please be careful. Wear a mask when you meet and help us take care of his health.”

“Doctors have advised that my father should be cautious of any infections. They have also advised my father not to meet too many people,” she added.

The RJD chief has long been suffering from various health issues and the doctors attending to him had advised a kidney transplant last October. In December, his daughter Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to him. Moments before the surgery, she said, “Ready to rock and roll, wish me good luck”. She had also expressed her sentiments amid overwhelming responses, saying it is “just a piece of flesh”.

Rohini is Lalu Yadav's second daughter.

The 74-year-old RJD leader - hailed as a socialist leader by his admirers - has been hospitalised several times while serving jail time in corruption cases. He was out on bail in the five fodder scam cases after the Jharkhand high court granted him bail in April. In October, the court allowed him to travel abroad for a kidney transplant and his passport was released from court custody to get renewed for this purpose.

