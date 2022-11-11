Lalu Yadav's daughter tweets emotional note on kidney donation: ‘Good fortune…’

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter - Rohini Acharya - on Friday tweeted a photograph with her father along with an emotional note. Her message comes amid reports that Acharya will be donating her kidney to her father who has been advised a transplant. In her note, Acharya wrote in Hindi: "My mother and father are like God to me. I can do anything for them. Messages - wishing us well - from all of you have made me even stronger. I express my gratitude whole-heartedly towards all of you."

She further added: "I am getting this special love from all of you. I am emotional." The 74-year-old RJD leader - who has earlier served in the capacity of a union minister and also Bihar as the chief minister - has been under treatment for quite some time now. While serving jail term in various corruption cases, Lalu Yadav was hospitalised in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

In her Twitter thread, Acharya further wrote: “It will be my good fortune if I can do anything for the father who gave me voice… who is everything for me. Parents are no less than God for children. Serving them is the duty of all children. ” Further adding that her contribution is “nothing more than a piece of flesh”, she said, “I hope everything goes well so that he can represent your voice tomorrow.”

माँ- पिता मेरे लिए भगवान हैं. मैं उनके लिए कुछ भी कर सकती हूँ. आप सबों के शुभकामनाओं ने मुझे और मजबूत बनाया है.



मैं आप सबके प्रति दिल से आभार प्रकट करती हूँ. आप सब का विशेष प्यार और सम्मान मिल रहा है.



मैं भावुक हो गयी हूँ. आप सबको दिल से आभार कहना चाहती हूँ. pic.twitter.com/ipvrXrFitS — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 11, 2022

On Thursday, news agency PTI quoted a family member as saying that Lalu Yadav's Singapore-based daughter would be donating kidney to him. The RJD leader was reported to have returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment.

In Singapore, living donor kidney donation can be from relatives - spouses, siblings, parents, uncles, aunties, cousins - friends or even a stranger (altruistic donation), as per the official website of the National University Health System, a group of healthcare institutions. Meanwhile, the country also has another law - the Human Organ Transplant Act (HOTA) - that allows for the kidneys, heart, liver and corneas to be removed, for the purpose of transplantation, in the event of death from any cause.

(With inputs from PTI)

