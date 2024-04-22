Lalu-Rabri brought ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar during their rule, says Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Katihar of Bihar, terming their rule “jungle raj” and alleging that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) sought to abolish reservations, which would push the state into the “lantern age”. Union home minister Amit Shah addressing during an election rally for Lok Sabha election in Katihar of Bihar. (HT Photo)

He said that former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress opposed Kalelkar Commission and Mandal Commission, and that the NDA was responsible for implementing reservations.

“Lalu-Rabri rule brought jungle raj while Modiji brought change by ending dynastic politics,” Shah said, addressing an election rally in support of Janata Dal (United) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami.

He said that the father-son duo of Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav had done injustice to the poor, backward and OBCs, and claimed that injustice was done away with only when the NDA government came into power. “The father and son (Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi) are both sitting on the lap of Congress, which has been against backward classes,” he said.

Referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments on Kashmir, Shah said: “What Congress could not do in 70 years, we did in 10 years... Kharge had said that Bihar and Rajasthan have nothing to do with Kashmir.”

Shah said, “On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated and Kashmir became an integral part of India... Naxalism and terrorism were reined in.”

Referring to his government’s surgical strikes, Shah said, “Humlog Pakistan me ghus kar marenge. (If terrorists run to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them).”

Similar statements made by defence minister Rajnath Singh drew criticism, but Shah stood his ground. “India, under the rule of Modi, is safe and secure,” he said.

Shah said, “BJP brought in the women’s reservation law, giving 33% reservation. Modi government is giving free ration to the poor, free health insurance, free LPG to poor women, and homes and toilets to the poor.”

Continuing his dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shah said, “(Chief minister) Nitish Kumar has given you electricity, but he (Lalu Prasad) wants to push you to the lantern age. Nitish ji is doing a very good job in Bihar.”

“We have had a full majority for 10 years but we have used it to serve people and never misused the power of majority,” he said.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who didn’t share the dais with the Prime Minister during his election rallies at Gaya and Purnea on April 16, shared the dais with Shah at the Katihar rally.

Nitish Kumar said, “After Congress rule in Bihar, there was a 15-year pati-patni rule (wife-husband rule, referring to Lalu–Rabri). I have been with BJP since 1995. Now, there is no left and right, I am here forever.”

RJD spokesperson for the state Chittaranjan Gagan said BJP leaders have the habit of only telling lies and talking nothing on concrete issues, be it inflation, unemployment or poverty alleviation. “Home minister Shah is talking of jungle raj. The RJD, during its stint in power, ushered social justice by empowering the oppressed and weaker sections, who did not have representation in politics and never dreamed of it. For the BJP, that is ‘jungle raj’ ,” Gagan said.