Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lalu’s health condition deteriorates, shifted to AIIMS New Delhi in air ambulance
india news

Lalu’s health condition deteriorates, shifted to AIIMS New Delhi in air ambulance

Ranchi: Incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad’s health condition has deteriorated and he has been shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi for better treatment, officials said on Tuesday
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), after his health condition deteriorated, at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Ranchi: Incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad’s health condition has deteriorated and he has been shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi for better treatment, officials said on Tuesday.

A medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here referred him to AIIMS New Delhi, they said.

“RJD chief Lalu Prasad has been taken to Delhi in an air ambulance,” Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport Director Vinod Sharma told PTI.

Dr Vidyapati, who heads a seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad, earlier said, “The medical board has recommended that Prasad be referred to AIIMS New Delhi as his condition has deteriorated.” Prasad was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years imprisonment and slapped with a fine of 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

The court had convicted Prasad on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after virtually hearing the arguments.

“Prasad’s creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl,” Dr Vidyapati said.

RELATED STORIES

The ebullient politician suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems.

“His kidney is functioning at 15-20 per cent capacity,” Dr Vidyapati said.

Jharkhand IG, Prisons, Manoj Kumar, said, “The order was given to shift Lalu Prasad to AIIMS, New Delhi. As per procedure, the jail superintendent, on basis of medical board recommendations, sought formal permission for shifting the convicted patient to another hospital.” After his conviction in the 139.35 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth and final one against him in the fodder scam, the ailing 73-year-old was lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail and then shifted to state-run RIMS on health grounds.

In jail since December 2017, Prasad served most of his sentence period at the RIMS.

He was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi in January last year after his health condition deteriorated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP