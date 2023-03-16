Land-for-job scam: Court gives bail to Lalu, Rabri and Misa

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and others in a case pertaining to the alleged land-for-job scam.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Lalu Prasad (74), Rabri Devi (68) — both former Bihar CMs — and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti (46) were present in the Rouse Avenue Court, which on February 27 had summoned all accused in the case registered and being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel granted bail to Lalu and his family along with all other accused in the matter taking note of their submission that they were not arrested by CBI during the probe and that the charge sheet was filed without arrest. The federal agency did not oppose the bail applications.

“In view of the position of law laid down in Satender Kumar Antil v. Central Bureau of Investigation & another and as the charge sheet has been filed without arrest...all accused are granted bail,” the special judge said in the order.

The court granted relief to the accused on furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000 each and one surety of like amount. It posted the matter for further proceedings on March 29.

“The accused persons shall not tamper with the evidence nor try to influence the witnesses,” the court order said. “The accused persons shall also deposit their passports and shall not travel abroad without the permission of the Court.”

Last week, CBI questioned Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi in connection with the case pertaining to alleged appointments made in railways in return of land parcels gifted or sold to the RJD leader’s family when he was the railway minister in the UPA 1 government between 2004 and 2009.

In its charge sheet filed on October 10 last year, CBI alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

“As quid pro quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives/family members, sold land to the family members of Lalu Yadav at highly discounted rates up to 1/4th to 1/5th of the prevailing market rates,” the charge sheet, seen by HT, said.

Lalu Prasad’s younger son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has been summoned by CBI thrice in connection with the case, the latest being on Tuesday, after he failed to appear on the first two occasions.

On February 27, special judge Goel, while taking cognizance of the CBI charge sheet, summoned all accused, including Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti, directing them to appear before the court on March 15.

“A perusal of the charge sheet and the documents and material on record prima facie shows commission of offences under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), read with sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the judge had said. “Accordingly, cognizance is taken of the said offences.”

RJD spokesperson and former Bihar legislator Shakti Singh Yadav welcomed the court order. “It is a victory of people,” he said.

Yadav also targeted the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of misusing the central agencies. Without taking any names, Yadav said: “There appears to be a rampant fear prevailing among some about the outcome of the parliamentary polls next year and that fear is getting reflected through misuse of central agencies. This is unfortunate.”

Former deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said the bail granted to the RJD chief and his family was just a relief and not a legal victory, as being portrayed by RJD leaders by distributing sweets. “The RJD chief has not been acquitted and only granted bail. Once the trial in the case starts, the accused would have to face tough questions based on proof,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

He further said that when Lalu Prasad was first granted bail in the fodder scam case, he had returned “riding on an elephant”. But, the BJP leader added, “Lalu was convicted in fodder scam cases. He had to face sentence.”

JD(U) state spokesperson Sunil Singh said the granting of bail was a legal procedure. He alleged that the recent development in the land-for-job case has raised questions on the transparency of CBI. “The agencies are being used for political purposes,” he alleged.

