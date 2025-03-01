Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh; landslide blocks Rishikesh-Badrinath highway amid rainfall | Weather updates

The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway near Karnaprayag has been closed due to mountain debris falling amid continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported on Saturday, citing officials. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest weather bulletin predicts that isolated light to moderate rainfall/snowfall will continue in the state on March 3 and 4 due to a fresh western disturbance likely to affect parts of North India. Commuters wait after a landslide blocked the Badrinath Highway, near Pagal Nala block in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (PTI)

The ANI report added that debris is falling at multiple locations, including Animath and Pagal Nala in the Jyotirmath Kotwali region, keeping the highway closed. Authorities are working to clear the road and restore traffic. The highway was initially closed on Friday morning after a major avalanche in Chamoli district.

In Himachal Pradesh, snowfall and rain have led to the blockage of 583 roads, including five National Highways, news agency ANI reported, citing the State Disaster Management Authority. Additionally, 2,263 distribution transformers (DTRs) are down, disrupting power supply to several areas. As of Friday, 279 water supply schemes have been affected, leaving many regions without essential services.

According to the weather department, rainfall and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh are also likely to continue until March 4. Meanwhile, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged people to stay away from rivers and streams as heavy rainfall and snowfall impacted parts of the state, including the Kullu district.

The chief minister advised people to stay alert and adhere to official guidelines. "I have been taking stock of the situation since morning. All people are requested to be cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration. Stay away from rivers and streams," Sukhu told reporters.

He also mentioned that authorities have been instructed to open the gates of one of the power project dams as intense rainfall triggered floods and landslides in Kullu Valley.

IMD forecast for the next few days