Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh; landslide blocks Rishikesh-Badrinath highway amid rainfall | Weather updates
Weather updates today: Snowfall and rain in Himachal blocked 583 roads, including 5 highways. 2,263 transformers are down, disrupting power in many areas.
The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway near Karnaprayag has been closed due to mountain debris falling amid continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported on Saturday, citing officials. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest weather bulletin predicts that isolated light to moderate rainfall/snowfall will continue in the state on March 3 and 4 due to a fresh western disturbance likely to affect parts of North India.
The ANI report added that debris is falling at multiple locations, including Animath and Pagal Nala in the Jyotirmath Kotwali region, keeping the highway closed. Authorities are working to clear the road and restore traffic. The highway was initially closed on Friday morning after a major avalanche in Chamoli district.
In Himachal Pradesh, snowfall and rain have led to the blockage of 583 roads, including five National Highways, news agency ANI reported, citing the State Disaster Management Authority. Additionally, 2,263 distribution transformers (DTRs) are down, disrupting power supply to several areas. As of Friday, 279 water supply schemes have been affected, leaving many regions without essential services.
According to the weather department, rainfall and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh are also likely to continue until March 4. Meanwhile, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged people to stay away from rivers and streams as heavy rainfall and snowfall impacted parts of the state, including the Kullu district.
The chief minister advised people to stay alert and adhere to official guidelines. "I have been taking stock of the situation since morning. All people are requested to be cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration. Stay away from rivers and streams," Sukhu told reporters.
He also mentioned that authorities have been instructed to open the gates of one of the power project dams as intense rainfall triggered floods and landslides in Kullu Valley.
IMD forecast for the next few days
- The weather department said in its latest bulletin that an isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on March 1. Gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are also likely over Haryana and Chandigarh on the same day.
- A fresh western disturbance is set to impact northwest India from March 2. This will bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall and snowfall to Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from March 2-4, and to Uttarakhand on March 3 and 4. Isolated light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are also expected over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on March 3.
- A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and adjoining Arunachal Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels. Due to this, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall and snowfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, are expected over Arunachal Pradesh on March 1. Assam and Meghalaya may see isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on the same day.
- Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on March 1, with isolated heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
- Isolated hailstorms are expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on March 1.
- An active easterly wave will cause scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Kerala and Mahe on March 1. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on March 1, and in Kerala and Mahe on March 2.
- Lakshadweep will experience thunderstorms and lightning on March 1 and 2. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on March 1.