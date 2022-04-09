Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lashkar commander shot dead in encounter in Anantnag
india news

Lashkar commander shot dead in encounter in Anantnag

The deceased terrorist was identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar, alias Musaib of Redwani Bala in Kulgam district. He was a top ranking commander in LeT, police said
Security forces at the encounter site in Anantnag on Saturday (ANI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Laskhar-e-Taiba commander was killed in a shoot out in Anantnag district on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The deceased terrorist was identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar, alias Musaib of Redwani Bala in Kulgam district. He was a top ranking commander in LeT, police said.

A joint search operation was launched by security forces in Sirhama area based on inputs of the presence of terrorists, according to a J&K police spokesperson.

“As the search party proceeded towards the spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party, which retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” the spokesperson said.

“As per police records, the killed terrorist was active since April last year. He was involved in several killings of civilians and migrants besides. He was also involved in grenade attacks on security forces. For his terrorist activities, many cases have already been registered against him at the Qaimoh police station. He was also instrumental in motivating gullible youth to join terror folds,” the spokesperson added.

RELATED STORIES

Kashmir’s inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar, appreciated the efforts of the forces involved in the operation and said Dar’s killing was a big success. “He was wanted by law for his involvement in gruesome terror activities.”

Incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the gun fight, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP