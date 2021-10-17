Last chance to deliver in Punjab: Sidhu to Sonia

Chandigarh In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has sought directions to Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to implement a 13-point programme as a “last damage control measure” ahead of the 2022 assembly polls due in four months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the four-page letter, written on October 15, that Sidhu made public on Twitter on Sunday, the issues raised broadly included justice in sacrilege cases, tightening the noose around the drug mafia, improvements in the agriculture sector, cheap power, cancellation of power purchase agreements with privately owned thermal plants, welfare of SCs (scheduled castes) and BCs (backward classes), employment generation, easing processes for industry and empowerment of youth and women.

It also stressed the need to end mafia in the cable, liquor, sand and transport businesses. “… give your august direction to the state government to act in the best interest of the people of Punjab immediately,” the letter said.

Political observers said all efforts by the high command to placate Sidhu seemed to be failing, as he had written the letter the day he met former party president Rahul Gandhi and reportedly assured him to be back as the state unit president but a formal announcement is still awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day before that he had met general secretaries Harish Rawat, state affairs incharge, and KC Venugopal, who deals with organisation matters, to sort out issues concerning the state government and the organisation.

The meeting was necessitated by Sidhu’s resignation from the post of state unit head on September 28, showing displeasure over some appointments in Channi’s government. Even after the meeting, the matter seemed far from over.

According to Sidhu’s letter, the 13 points are the priority areas, part of the 18-point agenda given to the previous chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for implementation about three months back.

Sidhu termed the suggestions in the letter as a “last chance for resurrection and redemption” for the state and said the government must deliver.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For at least four months, the party’s state unit witnessed a prolonged political slugfest that led to the removal of Amarinder as chief minister and Channi was given the charge over a month ago. Sidhu had led the tirade against Amarinder.

Despite being advised by the high command to desist from making his displeasures public, Sidhu continues to criticise the state government’s decisions and policies, even those taken after Channi took over.

In the letter, Sidhu sought a “personal audience” with the party president to discuss the 13-point agenda for the party’s manifesto keeping in view the upcoming assembly elections. The high command is still to react to the letter.

The communication sent to Sonia Gandhi was written on a letter head of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee from Navjot Singh Sidhu but without a designation. “He should clarify in what capacity he’s writing,” said a leader in the state unit, who did not wish to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}