Last senior Maoist commander in Bastar says he will surrender tomorrow

The last senior Maoist commander in Bastar region, Paparao, is likely to surrender on Tuesday amid heavy pressure from authorities, people familiar with the matter said, adding that he has reached out to a local journalist to facilitate the process. Security agencies have intensified intelligence-based operations across south Bastar over the past week, restricting Paparao’s movement and weakening his support network. Paparao, seen in this photo with journalist Vikas Tiwari, said he will surrender tomorrow along with a dozen other cadre

Paparao, also known as Sunam Chandraya, Mangu Dada and Chandranna, carries a reward of ₹25 lakh and serves as a State Zonal Committee Member (SZCM) and in-charge of the West Bastar division. According to police and intelligence sources, the Maoist leader, who is around 52 to 55 yeas old, recently established contact with a local journalist and sought assistance in initiating surrender negotiations with authorities.

“Initial communication has been made through an intermediary. He appears willing to explore surrender options as the pressure on him has mounted significantly,” a person familiar with the development said.

Paparao is currently believed to be operating in the Indravati National Park area along the Chhattisgarh–Maharashtra border, a core Maoist zone known for its dense forest cover. Once commanding around 30–35 armed cadres, Paparao is now said to be moving with a much smaller group of at least five cadres.

People familiar with the matter said that recent encounters have further isolated Paparao. Over the weekend, six Maoists were killed in operations in Bijapur district, including senior cadre Dilip Bedja, considered close to Paparao and involved in logistics and coordination. “His squad has fragmented and local support systems have weakened due to continuous operations, arrests and surrenders. This has created conditions conducive for a possible surrender,” another official said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sunderraj P has previously said that the Maoist presence in Bastar has been reduced to a few scattered groups, with remaining leaders under constant pressure.

Officials said security forces have further stepped up combing and area domination operations across the Indravati–Abujhmad belt as part of a final push to dismantle the residual Maoist leadership in the region.