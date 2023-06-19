Afternoon brief: Mayawati criticises Akhilesh's plan to defeat NDA in 2024 polls; and all the latest news

‘Parivaar, Dal, Alliance’: Mayawati on Akhilesh Yadav's ‘PDA’ formula for 2024 polls

The ‘PDA’ formula suggested by Akhilesh Yadav to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in next year's Lok Sabha polls actually stands for ‘parivaar, dal, alliance’ (family, party, and alliance), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati said on Monday, attacking her Samajwadi Party (SP) counterpart. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee was asked if he got 'Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan type fees for The Family Man'; this is how he responded

Manoj Bajpayee, who gained attention for his first web series, the spy drama The Family Man, has said that he did not get the kind of money he should have for the show. He also said in a new interview that producers would give better money to big stars for the same project, or if foreign actors were to play the part. Read more

Deepika Padukone radiates elegance in black ethnic ensemble, Ranveer Singh reacts with melting face emoji. All pics

Deepika Padukone, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, graced the wedding reception of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya in Mumbai, making a rare appearance that left everyone in awe. Renowned for her impeccable ethnic fashion choices, Deepika once again proved her style prowess as she donned a mesmerizing black ensemble. Read more

'Pakistan's cricket is far superior; India can go to hell...': Javed Miandad's scathing attack on BCCI over Asia Cup row

Former captain Javed Miandad has launched a fresh and scathing attack on the BCCI for refusing to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Miandad, who has been high critical of India's reservations of coming to Pakistan to play cricket, did not hold back after the ACC (Asia Cricket Council) approved the 'hybrid model' for the Asia Cup, as per which India will play all its matches in Sri Lanka. This proposal has not pleased Miandad, who insists that Pakistan should boycott travelling to India unless the Indian cricket team visits them to play a series. Read more

