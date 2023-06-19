Manoj Bajpayee was asked if he got 'Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan type fees for The Family Man'; this is how he responded

Manoj Bajpayee, who gained attention for his first web series, the spy drama The Family Man, has said that he did not get the kind of money he should have for the show. He also said in a new interview that producers would give better money to big stars for the same project, or if foreign actors were to play the part. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reacts to being told his Aks role is like Heath Ledger’s Joker) Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.

The Family Man

Manoj essays the lead role of an undercover spy in Raj and DK's The Family Man that has had two successful seasons. The show is available on Prime Video and is ranked fourth on IMDb's list of most popular shows in the world. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priya Mani, Sharad Kelkar and Gul Panag also play important roles in the show.

Manoj said that one cannot earn money by doing films like Gali Guleiyan and Bhosle. When prodded about The Family Man, Manoj said the money cannot be enough to fund pensions.

Manoj Bajpayee is ‘cheap labour’

Asked if he got ‘Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan-type fees’ for The Family Man, Manoj said on Unfiltered by Samdish, “I am not getting that type of money for the show. Yeh OTT wale regular producer se kam nahi hai (OTT platforms are just as bad as regular producers). They will pay big stars. I did not get the kind of money I should have for The Family Man. Gora aayega, show karega toh de denge (If a white actor does the show, they will pay). Brands have factories in China because there is cheap labour. Similarly, I am the cheap labour here. They will give a lot of money if Jack Ryan comes and does the role."

Manoj's films

Manoj Bajpayee is currently receiving wide appreciation for his ZEE5 original film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. He plays the role of a lawyer in the film that traces the journey of a minor rape victim's fight for justice against a self-proclaimed godman. Up next, Manoj has Joram and Despatch lined up for release soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON