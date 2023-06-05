Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man top IMDb’s 50 most popular Indian web series. See full list here
IMDb recently released a list of the 50 most popular Indian web series, which features shows from Netflix and Prime Video, among others. See full list here.
IMDb has released the 50 most popular Indian web series list and Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man, and Aspirants have topped it. Taking to Instagram on Monday, IMDb posted a video montage giving a peek at the full list. The list has web series from 12 platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Voot, and JioCinema. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, Hansal Mehta's Scoop, School of Lies: Web series and films to watch out for in June)
How was the web series’ list created?
Sharing the video, IMDb captioned the post, "The IMDb Top 50 Most Popular Indian Web Series of All Time are here! Save this post to complete your watchlist. The rankings of the Top 50 Most Popular Indian Web Series of all time are determined by the page views of IMDb customers in India between January 1, 2018 to May 10, 2023."
Vikramaditya Motwane and Raj-DK react
As quoted by Variety, Sacred Games co-director Vikramaditya Motwane said, “I’m absolutely honoured and delighted by the fact that Sacred Games has been ranked at No. 1 by IMDb users. A huge thanks to all the amazing people who’ve loved the show and, as always, an even bigger thanks and congratulations to the incredible cast and crew.”
Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who created The Family Man and Farzi said, “We are flattered and humbled that both of our shows, ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Farzi,’ have made it into this list. It reinforces our faith that we are doing something right and further fuels our motivation to work hard and do our best and make good cinema.”
Full list
1) Sacred Games
2) Mirzapur
3) Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
4) The Family Man
5) Aspirants
6) Criminal Justice
7) Breathe
8) Kota Factory
9) Panchayat
10) Paatal Lok
11) Special OPS
12) Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side
13) College Romance
14) Apharan
15) Flames
16) Dhindora
17) Farzi
18) Aashram
19) Inside Edge
20) Undekhi
21) Aarya
22) Gullak
23) TVF Pitchers
24) Rocket Boys
25) Delhi Crime
26) Campus Diaries
27) Broken But Beautiful
28) Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega
29) Taaza Khabar
30) Abhay
31) Hostel Daze
32) Rangbaaz
33) Bandish Bandits
34) Made in Heaven
35) ImMATURE
36) Little Things
37) The Night Manager
38) Candy
39) Bicchoo Ka Khel
40) Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya
41) JL50
42) Rana Naidu
43) Ray
44) Sunflower
45) NCR Days
46) Maharani
47) Mumbai Diaries 26/11
48) Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare
49) Yeh Meri Family
50) Aranyak.