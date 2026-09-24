HT Morning News Brief September 24: Opposition plans fresh motion to impeach CEC; IIT-Bombay probes student's death

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Opposition plans motion to impeach CEC Gyanesh Kumar: 'Tarnished dignity of office'

Police personnel investigate the site of an encounter at Amar Colony in southeast Delhi, India, on Tuesday. According to police, an accused identified as Asif, wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor near Kalkaji Mandir, was arrested following an exchange of fire with police. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

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Opposition parties will move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging he has “completely tarnished the dignity of his constitutional office". This came after an news report claimed that decisions taken on the contentious Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three poll commissioners. Click here to read more.

Delhi park gang-rape accused was seen harassing couples before, carrying knife

The lack of patrolling and security infrastructure inside the 142-acre Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple apparently made it possible for the three men to gang-rape a 17-year-old on gunpoint, despite one of them having been previously seen carrying a knife and harassing couples by locals in the area. While several people had verbally reported them to the facility’s staff and guards, investigators aware of the details of the case said on Wednesday that they had not filed any official complaints in the matter. Read more here.

Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea must offer voice, SMS-only plans from October 21: TRAI

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Deep Dive What are the main issues being raised in the investigation into the IIT Bombay student's death? The investigation is focusing on the circumstances surrounding the student's alleged suicide, including allegations of caste-based discrimination made by the student's parents and the role of faculty members leading up to his death. How is the committee investigating the IIT Bombay student's death structured? The committee comprises 10 members including faculty, students, and specialists, and is headed by Prof Ramesh Venkateswaran. It was formed to examine all aspects of the incident and has been asked to submit its findings within a week. What prompted the opposition to move for the impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar? The opposition plans to impeach CEC Gyanesh Kumar due to allegations that he has tarnished the dignity of his constitutional office, particularly following dissent from two poll commissioners over the Special Intensive Regulation process.

{{^usCountry}} From around October 21 this year, telecom operators in India, including Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea, will be required to offer a wider range of voice and SMS-only recharge plans, giving customers who don’t need mobile data more affordable options. This follows an amendment by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to its existing consumer protection regulations, notified on September 21, coming into effect 30 days after its gazette publication. Click here to read more. IIT Bombay’s 10-member committee begins probe into student’s death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From around October 21 this year, telecom operators in India, including Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea, will be required to offer a wider range of voice and SMS-only recharge plans, giving customers who don’t need mobile data more affordable options. This follows an amendment by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to its existing consumer protection regulations, notified on September 21, coming into effect 30 days after its gazette publication. Click here to read more. IIT Bombay’s 10-member committee begins probe into student’s death {{/usCountry}}

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A 10-member committee appointed by the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has started probing the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old BTech student, who was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. The committee will examine all aspects of the incident, including allegations levelled by the student’s parents regarding caste-based discrimination leading to his death. Click here for more.

Roshibina Devi Naorem’s third Asian Games medal: A historic hat-trick after a dramatic road to Nagoya

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Three consecutive Asian Games appearances, three consecutive medals. Roshibina Devi Naorem became the first Wushu player from India to win a hat-trick of Asiad medals. But this time, she had to fight just to make the squad, arriving as a last-minute injury replacement after a selection process that was itself mired in controversy, before clinching silver on Thursday at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya. Click here to read more.