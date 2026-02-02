Edit Profile
    Law regulating private school fees to be implemented from new academic session: Delhi govt tells Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court had observed on January 19 that bringing the law into effect for the ongoing academic session will be “unviable”.

    Updated on: Feb 02, 2026 12:10 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Delhi government told the Supreme Court on Monday that the law regulating private school fees will be implemented from academic session 2026-27 and not the ongoing year.

    During an earlier hearing on January 19, the Supreme Court had asked the Delhi government to consider deferring the enforcement of its law fixing fees of private schools to April 2026. (Representational Photo)
    During an earlier hearing on January 19, the Supreme Court had asked the Delhi government to consider deferring the enforcement of its law fixing fees of private schools to April 2026. (Representational Photo)

    This comes after the top court granted additional time of a week to Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government earlier this week on Tuesday to decide whether to defer the implementation of the private school fee regulation law for the 2025-26 academic year.

    During an earlier hearing on January 19, the Supreme Court had asked the Delhi government to consider deferring the enforcement of its law fixing fees of private schools to April 2026. It observed that bringing the law into effect for the ongoing academic session will be “unviable”.

    The Delhi government's decision comes after the Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by private school associations, which have challenged the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, in the Delhi High Court.

    In a separate circular issued in December 2025, the government advanced the implementation of the law for the current academic year of 2025-26, which was also opposed by the schools.

