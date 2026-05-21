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Lawyers urge CJI retracts SC's 'unfair observations' against environmental activists

Lawyers urge CJI retracts SC's 'unfair observations' against environmental activists

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:30 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A group of 72 lawyers, law students, law faculty, law researchers, and activists trained in law have written an open letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, demanding a retraction of the Supreme Court's recent observations on the practice of filing pleas to stall developmental projects.

Lawyers urge CJI retracts SC's 'unfair observations' against environmental activists

A Bench comprising the CJI and Justice on May 11 had said, "Show us even a single project in this country where these alleged environmental activists have said that we welcome this project."

The letter, released on Tuesday, states that the observations cast unjust aspersions on concerned citizens, communities and collectives defending the ecology, within the framework of law, statutory institutions, and jurisprudence evolved by the apex court over decades.

The signatories of the letter are members of the National Alliance for Justice, Accountability and Rights , a platform of law professionals.

"We are writing because the observations made extend beyond the outcome in one case. It relates to a broader jurisprudential shift: from viewing environmental litigation as an integral part of constitutional governance towards treating it as a suspect form of obstruction," said the letter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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