Leaders of neighbouring countries expected to attend Modi’s swearing-in

The leaders of at least four neighbouring countries—Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal—and Mauritius are expected to participate in the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8, people familiar with the matter said. Modi had phone conversations with leaders of at least five countries. (HT PHOTO)

Formal announcements from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka confirmed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Ranil Wickremesinghe had been invited by Modi to the inauguration during phone conversations on Wednesday.

The people cited above said on condition of anonymity that the leaders of Bhutan, Mauritius, and Nepal are also expected to attend the inauguration. Modi had phone conversations with leaders of these countries on Wednesday.

The invitation to the inauguration was conveyed during these phone conversations and formal letters are expected to be despatched on Thursday, people in New Delhi and the capitals of some of the countries said.

Hasina’s deputy press secretary Noorelahi Mina told reporters in Dhaka that Modi invited the Bangladeshi premier to attend the swearing-in ceremony and she had accepted.

The Sri Lankan president’s media division said in a post on X that Modi had invited Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony during their phone conversation, which was accepted.

There were several reasons for inviting the leaders of neighbouring countries to the inauguration, including logistical considerations and the Modi government’s emphasis on its “Neighbourhood First” policy, the people said.

“The leaders of neighbouring countries with which India has very close relations will accept such invitations. Besides, it sends a signal about New Delhi’s intention to keep the focus on the neighbourhood,” one of the people cited above said.

Hasina, during her phone call with Modi, pointed to the “very cordial and friendly relations between Bangladesh and India”. Bangladesh is currently India’s closest partner in the neighbourhood and both sides have taken forward several initiatives for road, rail, and energy connectivity.

During his phone conversation with Wickremesinghe, Modi described Sri Lanka as an important partner in the Neighbourhood First Policy, and said India is “proud to be a dependable partner” for the island nation.

In his phone call with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Modi said he looked forward to continued collaboration to strengthen the special bilateral relationship.

Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, in their phone conversation, reaffirmed their shared commitment to bolster the deep-rooted and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal.