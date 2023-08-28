Leaders' praise for 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra after historic gold at World Championships: What they said

From President Droupadi Murmu to prime minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the party lines hailed athlete Neeraj Chopra after he scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final in Budapest, Hungary.

Men's javelin throw gold medallist India's Neeraj Chopra poses for portraits during a studio photo session on the sidelines of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: From Sachin to Sehwag, cricket fraternity celebrate Neeraj Chopra's historic gold at World Championships

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the athlete saying that his performance will inspire millions of India's youth.

"Neeraj Chopra adds yet another golden page to the history of Indian sports by becoming the first ever Indian to win a gold medal in World Athletics Championships. His superlative performance in the javelin throw finals at Budapest will inspire millions of our youth", she said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime minister Narendra Modi on X said that Chopra's dedictaion and passion made him a symbol of unparalleled excellence in sports world.

"The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Chopra's win at World Athletics Championships saying that his this win has added another feather to his growing list of stupendous achievements.

"The magnificent performance of @Neeraj_chopra1 has again made India proud. We are thrilled to witness that his brilliance, dedication and hard work has now made him the first Indian to win a gold 🥇at the prestigious World Athletics Championships and added another feather to his growing list of stupendous achievements. Many congratulations Neeraj ! May you grow from strength to strength and keep inspiring young sportspersons," Kharge said on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath while applauding Chopra's win said that his achievements uplifted the spirit of the entire nation.

“Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on your phenomenal 88.17-meter throw in the #WorldAthleticsChampionships, making you the first Indian with a Diamond League Trophy, a World Championships gold & an Olympic gold. Your achievements uplift the spirit of the entire nation. Every Indian is 'over the moon' with pride & inspiration. Jai Hind!” Yogi congratulated Chopra on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Chopra for his maiden win at World Athletics Championships saying that this feat will inspire generations to come.

"Double the titles, double the pride🥇🌍 Neeraj Chopra making history for India as the first to hold both Olympic and World Champion titles. A remarkable feat that will inspire generations to come. Congratulations, @Neeraj_chopra1", he said on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar hailed Chopra for winning the gold medal in the men's javelin saying that he has created history once again and made all proud.

Read here: Neeraj Chopra snubs himself as 'greatest Indian track and field athlete of all time' despite historic World C'ships gold

"My heartiest congratulations to India's shining star@Neeraj_chopra1, who has created history yet again by becoming the first Indian athlete to win the gold medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships - breaking records with a spectacular javelin throw of 88.17 meters! We are all extremely proud of you!," Khattar said on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann too hailed Chopra for winning the gold medal.

"India's Neeraj Chopra has scripted history in the ongoing World Athletics Championships at Budapest…Neeraj won the gold medal for India by throwing the javelin at a distance of 88.17 meters…the country is always proud of Neeraj. Chakde India," Mann said on X in Punjabi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hailing Chopra's win said that the entire nation is proud of him.

“Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!! The entire nation is proud of you for becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal in the javelin throw in the World Athletics Championship today in Budapest. I wish you the very best in all your future endeavours,” she said on X.

Celebrations broke out at athlete's native village Khandra in Haryana's Panipat after the javelin star's gold medal win. His uncle Bhim Chopra said the family was confident that he would win a gold medal.

"He has fulfilled the dreams of his country to win a gold at this event," Bhim Chopra, who played a key role in shaping Neeraj's career, told PTI.

Chopra, 25, achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt. He had a foul to start with, but then got 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m.

Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season's best throw of 87.82m, while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic got the bronze.

Read here: The gold standard: Neeraj Chopra masters the art of conquering the world

Chopra has now become only the second Indian -- after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra -- to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships title.

Neeraj Chopra, who had become the first Indian Olympic track and field gold medallist in the Tokyo Games in 2021, had won a silver in the 2022 edition of the World Championships.