Leading daily Gujarat Samachar’s co-owner arrested following ED raids: Family

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the co-owner of Gujarat Samachar following raids at the premises linked to one of the oldest and highest circulating daily regional dailies and the residences of its owners, his family said on Friday. The ED conducted raids at 24 locations before arresting Bahubali Shah. (HT PHOTO)

People aware of the matter said Bahubali Shah was arrested over alleged financial irregularities, even as the ED had yet to issue a statement specifying the grounds for arrest. The X account of Gujarat Samachar, founded in 1932, was suspended on May 9 without any explanation.

Gujarat Samachar editor-in-chief and managing director Shreyans Shah blamed political vendetta for his brother’s arrest late on Thursday. He said the ED summoned and arrested him without any prior written notice after raids lasting 36 hours.

Shreyans Shah said his brother has been unwell after suffering a severe heart attack. He accused authorities of pressuring Bahubali Shah to confess to “certain things”.

Shreyans Shah said the ED raids pertained to some transactions 20 years ago. “All these transactions were done through the bank. This is a civil matter, and we are ready to fight it in the courts. We do not have any criminal background. Why is my brother being treated like this?”

He said his brother, the director of Gujarat Samachar’s publisher, Lok Prakashan Ltd, and Gujarat Samachar Ltd, which operates GSTV, was being treated at a hospital.

On May 14, the Income Tax department conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Gujarat Samachar, including its headquarters. The residences of Bahubali Shah, Shreyans Shah, and the GSTV news channel office were also raided.

The ED conducted raids at 24 locations, including the residences of Shreyans Shah’s sons, Nirman and Amam Shah, and the newspaper’s online department office. The premises linked to the Shah family’s real estate ventures were also raided.

The opposition Congress linked the arrest to Gujarat Samachar’s bold anti-establishment stance. “Late last [Thursday] night, the ED arrested Bahubali Bhai Shah of Gujarat Samachar. The 93-year-old newspaper has been a bold anti-establishment voice. This is the fate of those who have the guts to openly say that the emperor is naked,” wrote Congress leader Pawan Khera in an X post.