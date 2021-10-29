Leander Paes, Nafisa Ali join Trinamool Congress as Mamata eyes Goa polls

Tennis champion Leander Paes and former actress and politician Nafisa Ali joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party leader Derek O’Brien in Goa on Friday.

Leander Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, was born in Kolkata and spent some of his college years in the Bengal capital; his father Vece Paes is a Goan. The Kolkata-born Nafisa Ali, meanwhile, has been residing in Goa for the past few years.

Nafisa Ali said she joined the party to help it take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that the TMC was best-placed to do that.

“The only leader today that can take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and [union home minister] Amit Shah’s brand of politics is Mamata Banerjee… The BJP needs to be addressed in all sincerity and Mamata has proved that she and she alone can become the tigress that can take on the likes of Modi,” Nafisa Ali said after she was inducted into the party.

Hailing from Bengal, Nafisa Ali was a long-time Congresswoman who took on Mamata Banerjee way back in 2004, contesting on a Congress ticket in the South Kolkata Lok Sabha seat.

Nafisa Ali is a former Miss India title winner and also a former national swimming champion. She has also acted in several Bollywood films.

“The important thing today is that there can be a Nehru Congress, an Indira Congress, and this is a Mamata Trinamool Congress… When the nation needs us, it is important to unite…” Nafisa Ali said. “What the BJP has done and what unfortunately the Congress party allowed Goa to become is something that Goa doesn’t deserve to be.”

Nafisa Ali said the TMC was a “formidable factor here in Goa” because she believed the BJP was there “by default”.

“The Congress has let its voters down and Mamata Banjerjee is the new Congress of India. The TMC can fight against a hate-filled agenda that divides secular India,” she said. .