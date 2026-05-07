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'Leered at me': TMC's Mahua Moitra alleges harassment on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, seeks action

Mahua Moitra alleged that a group of men heckled her and recorded the incident after the flight landed.

Published on: May 07, 2026 09:32 pm IST
PTI |
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Trinamool Congress's Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged that she faced harassment from a group of men onboard an IndiGo flight while travelling to Delhi to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

Mahua Moitra alleged that men heckled her and filmed the episode.(PTI)

In a post on social media platform X, the TMC MP said the incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E 719.

"I travelled to Delhi today on official work to attend the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Was on seat 1F on 6E 719. 4-6 men boarded in a group & leered at me & went to back of plane," Moitra wrote, sharing a video.

Moitra added that she would send a formal complaint to the airline.

There was no immediate response from IndiGo or the civil aviation ministry.

 
mahua moitra tmc indigo harassment
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Home / India News / 'Leered at me': TMC's Mahua Moitra alleges harassment on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, seeks action
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