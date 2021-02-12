Left calls 12-hour bandh in West Bengal. All you need to know

The Left Front in West Bengal has called a 12-hour state-wide bandh on Friday protesting police action on several Left and Congress activists on Thursday. On Thursday, many Left and Congress activists were injured during the clash with the police when they were marching towards the state secretariat at Nabanna in Kolkata with certain demands, including that of jobs.

The clashes broke out when the police tried to stop the march in Central Kolkata and the agitating party workers tried to break the barricades. The police resorted to firing tear gas shells, using water cannons to disperse the activists, while the activists responded with stones and sticks.

What is happening today?

Traffic disruptions were reported as Left workers blocked roads at severe places in the state

The Left party workers have blocked the train track at Kanchrapara railway station on Friday.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) workers have blocked Ghosh Para Road in Shyamnagar.

Following the announcement of the bandh, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled all leaves and made attendance in government offices mandatory in a bid to resist the bandh.

The bandh has been called after deliberations with the Left Front constituents and the Congress, which have stitched an alliance for the upcoming assembly election.