Left Front calls 12-hour state-wide bandh in Bengal tomorrow
- Dozens were injured when Congress and Left activists clashed with the police in central Kolkata. The activists were demanding jobs and were marching towards the state secretariat at Nabanna.
The Left Front has called for a 12-hour state-wide bandh on Friday after Left and Congress activists were allegedly beaten up by the police on Thursday.
“The way police unleashed atrocities on the participants in the march to Nabanna, it created a situation somewhat akin to the historic Jallianwala Bagh incident,” said a statement issued by Biman Bose, chairman of Left Front.
Dozens were injured when Congress and Left activists clashed with the police in central Kolkata. The activists were demanding jobs and were marching towards the state secretariat at Nabanna.
When police stopped them they tried to break the barricades and a clash followed. The police had to use water cannons, fire tear gas shells and resort to lathi charge to disperse the activists.
Condemning the attack on the agitators, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya said that the Trinamool Congress government has lost the people's faith and violent suppression of protests is an indication of that.
Left Front leaders said that the bandh was called after discussing with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left Front calls 12-hour state-wide bandh in Bengal tomorrow
- Dozens were injured when Congress and Left activists clashed with the police in central Kolkata. The activists were demanding jobs and were marching towards the state secretariat at Nabanna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bulandshahr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over ₹1,000 crore raised since last month for Ayodhya Ram temple: Trust member
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U'khand floods: Union home secy holds review meet, assures central help to state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-commerce giant Amazon moves top court on Future-Reliance deal
- It was in August last year, FRL entered into an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units to Reliance Retail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Toll plazas losing ₹1.8 cr a day due to protest: Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: How India became the fastest country to vaccinate 7 million people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India should be very, very proud: WHO’s praise amid falling Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2,072 Indians died of Covid-19 around the world, minister tells Rajya Sabha
- Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided figures that showed 906 Indians had died of Coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia while 375 more had died in the UAE.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't make farm laws a prestige issue: Sachin Pilot to Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt won’t use WhatsApp, other social media for salary communication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loss of ₹1.8 cr a day at toll booths due to farmers' protest: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need punch to offensive poise, says army chief amid 'newer threats'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision on exempting IITs from faculty reservation: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flights between India, Russia to begin tomorrow under bilateral air bubble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox