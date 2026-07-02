Left out of Congress’s Punjab poll panels, Manish Tewari reacts

Congress leader and three-term Lok Sabha lawmaker Manish Tewari has reacted sharply after being left out of the party’s panels for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Congress leader Manish Tewari. (X)

“Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions!” Tewari tweeted on Thursday, aiming at his critics in the party. “A person who possesses a skill often has a major flaw,” he added in Hindi.

Tewari said the Congress had given him enough over the past 45 years, and he also devoted his entire adult life to the party’s service. “Que sera, sera, Whatever will be, will be…”

On Wednesday, the Congress announced the campaign, manifesto, the election management and coordination committees. Tewari did not feature in any of these panels.

A Congress leader in Delhi said Tewari was excluded since he represents Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha, where the Congress has a separate unit.

A second leader argued that Tewari has been a member of Parliament from Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib and Ludhiana. He pointed out that Tewari was part of one of the parliamentary delegations that travelled around the world in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor last year, even as the Congress tried to nominate other leaders.

A third leader pointed out that Shashi Tharoor, who has also defied the party line to support the government on foreign policy, was made co-chairman of the campaign committee in the run-up to the Kerala election this year.