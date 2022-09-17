Legal aid services neglected in the country, says CJI Lalit

Stressing that legal aid work in the country is neglected, Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday said young law graduates should devote as much time and energy as possible to providing legal aid services.

Speaking at the ninth convocation ceremony of National Law University in Odisha’s Cuttack, the CJI said that he had been associated with legal aid work for the past year-and-a-half and that work in this field is a “bit neglected” across the country.

“You are the young torch-bearers now. Think of legal aid to a certain extent. Devote your time, energy to the extent possible to legal aid work and it will again bring you back to that level of compassion. That compassion will drive you in the right direction. Legal aid services will also instill a sense of compassion,” said CJI Lalit, who is also the patron-in-chief of the National Legal Services Authority.

The CJI also urged young law graduates to pursue judicial services in fields other than conventional options such as corporate law or litigation.

The legal profession has been among the frontrunners when it comes to keeping civil rights intact, he said, adding that the history of every society shows that legal minds have been the beacons and path-breakers when it comes to raising a voice against injustice.

CJI Lalit inaugurated paperless courts in 30 districts of Odisha at a special function. Under the new system, touch-enabled laptops will be provided to judicial officers for the paperless courts.

The paperless courts were inaugurated in presence of justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah and Orissa high court chief justice S Muralidhar.

Talking about the several advantages of technological advancement, he highlighted how a common man sitting in the remotest part of the country now has access to justice.

“Covid-19 pandemic has taught us to adapt, change and modernise ourselves. The advantages of technology are here for us not only to witness but assimilate into our lifestyle,” CJI Lalit said.

The CJI recalled how he was brought up in an environment where there was a culture of looking up to the library and books in physical form for reference, and added that he still considered himself to be in a nursery school with respect to technology.